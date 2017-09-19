Hospital radio asks for funding support

A RADIO station that broadcasts to hospital patients is bidding for a cash boost from a supermarket initiative.

Radio Haslar in Gosport is on the shortlist for the Bags Of Help scheme for September and October.

Shoppers at Tesco are given a token for their shopping and can offer it to one of three community projects.

Depending on how many tokens are in each box, these projects will receive grants of £4,000, £2,000 or £1,000.

Station chairman Paul Dodd said: ‘Our aim is to purchase and outfit a mobile platform to house a PA and music system for use at charity fetes and carnivals to assist our fundraising events.

‘We will, on a first come, first served basis, PA any community event that is being put on, that’s our way of helping.’

Tesco’s head of community Alec Brown said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to open the voting for September and October.

‘There are some fantastic projects on the shortlists and we can’t wait to see these come to life in hundreds of communities.’