FIREFIGHTERS were called to a fire at a house in Bedhampton which started in a utility room.

Crews from Havant and Emsworth attended the scene of a family home in St John’s Road and used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel to put out the blaze.

A spokesman at Havant fire station said: ‘The fire started due to an electrical fault in a brick utility room and we managed to put it out before it spread to the rest of the house.’

‘No one was injured and the family were able to stay in their home.’