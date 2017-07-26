Houseboat fire was caused by electrics

Have your say

A FIRE at The Maritime Workshop in Gosport on Monday night was caused by an electrical fault, according to the fire service.

Two fire crews from Gosport were called out after an electrical fault set a houseboat on fire.

A man and two dogs had already left the boat as fire crews used a hose reel to douse the flames.

A spokesman from Gosport Fire Station said: ‘To prevent this sort of thing, people should make sure their wiring is in good condition.

‘If it happens, before leaving the vessel turn off as many electrical appliances as you are able to, with the obvious exceptions of things such as refrigerators.’

One man, aged 50, was treated for smoke inhalation after trying to deal with the blaze himself.

The spokesman said: ‘He used dry powder to try and tackle the flames, which we would never advise doing.

‘He was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.’