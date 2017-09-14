How fluent are you in ‘text speak’? Or are you all about emojis now?

Have your say

DO YOU know your ROFLs from your LOLs? Well, now a new study has revealed some of the most commonly used – and confusing – abbreviations in the world of text slang.

A study by online smartphone retailer, mobiles.co.uk conducted a poll to see how text-savvy people were.

Here are a selection of some of the most used terms:

1. LOL - Laugh out Loud

2. OMG - Oh my God

3. BTW - By the way

4. FYI - For your information

5. BRB - Be right back

6. DIY - Do it yourself

7. OTT - Over the top

8. FAQ - Frequently asked question

9. BFF - Best Friend Forever

10. IMHO - In my honest opinion

11. CTN - Can’t talk now

12. ROFL - Roll on the floor laughing

13. B3 - Blah blah blah

14. ILY - I love you

15. CWOT - Complete waste of time

16. MYOB - Mind your own business

17. PAL - Parents are listening

18. EM - Email

19. BM&Y - Between me and you