How fluent are you in ‘text speak’? Or are you all about emojis now?

DO YOU know your ROFLs from your LOLs? Well, now a new study has revealed some of the most commonly used – and confusing – abbreviations in the world of text slang.
A study by online smartphone retailer, mobiles.co.uk conducted a poll to see how text-savvy people were.
Here are a selection of some of the most used terms:
1. LOL - Laugh out Loud
2. OMG - Oh my God
3. BTW - By the way
4. FYI - For your information
5. BRB - Be right back
6. DIY - Do it yourself
7. OTT - Over the top
8. FAQ - Frequently asked question
9. BFF - Best Friend Forever
10. IMHO - In my honest opinion
11. CTN - Can’t talk now
12. ROFL - Roll on the floor laughing
13. B3 - Blah blah blah
14. ILY - I love you
15. CWOT - Complete waste of time
16. MYOB - Mind your own business
17. PAL - Parents are listening
18. EM - Email
19. BM&Y - Between me and you
