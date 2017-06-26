HSBC opens up SME funding scheme

MORE than £200m in funding is now available to SMEs in South Hampshire and Dorset.

HSBC has launched the new funding scheme, as part of a national commitment to helping British businesses realise their growth ambitions.

This year’s funding is, according to the firm, being concentrated on encouraging small businesses to feel confident about exploring opportunities for export.

The UK-wide funding comes to a total of £10bn.

Amanda Murphy, head of commercial banking at HSBC UK, said: ‘SMEs are the lifeblood of the UK economy, and for many there is an opportunity and appetite to grow their business through exporting.

‘HSBC can provide access to new trading networks for businesses of all sizes, help them to understand how they can consider exporting with confidence, and has the expertise to help businesses navigate change by being responsive, flexible and nimble.’