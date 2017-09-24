Hundreds of people say cheese and head to un-brie-lievable festival

YOU better brie-lieve this festival was a hit with everyone.

Cheese popcorn, a stall dedicated to the blue variety, a make-your-own cheesecake stand and a demonstration on how to make vegan mozzarella was just the beginning of this year’s first Cheesefest at Portsmouth Guildhall.

Sam Hall watches while Hannah Sillence tries a cheese macaroon from Elena Floarea of Lola's Cake Away Pictures: Mike Cooter

Danielle Travis, who lives in the city, came to the unusual event with friends.

She said: ‘I just adore cheese and wine.

‘It is a really educational experience which I was not expecting and the mix of ages that are here is really great.’

Luke Betts, founder of Mutiny, organised Cheesefest and is taking it around the country to nearly 20 cities this year including Cardiff, Sheffield and Aberdeen. Elliott Dalton, of Cheesefest, said: ‘People are really enjoying something different and we sold out tickets for this event in 24 hours which was amazing.’

Millie White and Hope McKellar enjoy baked mozzarella fingers

Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Lee Mason opened the event and he said: ‘It is a really fun day event for the whole family and it is great to see a Portsmouth company doing so well nationally.’

James Valente, from Reading, said: ‘I love cheese more than anything else in the world and I am stuffed from all the different things I have tried.

‘The halloumi fries were amazing because they were just melted enough.

He added: ‘I would definitely come back every year.’

A Cheesefest customer buys some mouthwatering cheese

James Ryan from Big Wheel Cheese was one of the traders at the event.

He said: ‘It is great to be here with other people who are all so passionate about cheese and it is good opportunity to showcase our products.’

Elliot added: ‘We want to push Cheesefest and grow it as much as possible.

‘Next year we would love to do a two-day festival in Portsmouth and maybe twice throughout the year.’