VOLUNTEERS for a charity have raised more than £200 from a shopping centre collection.

The Gosport and Fareham group of the Multiple Sclerosis Society raised £200.52 from a collection day last month.

Group member Steve Irving said: ‘This money will be used to support people in the Gosport and Fareham area affected by multiple sclerosis.’

For more information about the charity go to mssociety.org.uk