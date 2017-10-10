Hundreds sign up for Portsmouth cycling event

Have your say

MORE than 800 people have signed up to take part in a family cycling event.

Pedal Portsmouth Glow Ride is taking place this weekend and gives families the chance to cycle on a traffic-free route in Southsea.

It is being held by Portsmouth City Council to boost people’s confidence on the roads and cycling at night.

The event is also to remind cyclists to wear bright clothing and accessories when out in winter months.

Councillor Simon Bosher, the council’s cabinet member for traffic and transportation, said: ‘Following last year’s success, we are delighted to announce the return of the Pedal Portsmouth Glow Ride.

‘We hope lots of Portsmouth families will get into the spirit of the event by decorating their bikes and dressing up brightly and that it will encourage them to continue cycling safely all year round.

‘Make sure you sign up to be part of the spectacle.’

The ride will take place on a 3km traffic-free route starting on Eastney Esplanade near Canoe Lake, on Saturday.

The course will be open for an hour between 6.30pm and 7.30pm. For more details visit portsmouth.gov.uk/cycling.