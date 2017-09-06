Hunt is on for alien marine species

Have your say

VOLUNTEERS are being asked to help track an invasion of alien marine life in Portsmouth.

The Marine Invaders campaign will run from September 8 to September 11 as part of the Capturing our Coast (CoCoast) project – of which the University of Portsmouth is a member.

The campaign aims to find out how these species impact the coastal environment.

CoCoast south east principal investigator Dr Gordon Watson said: ‘The conditions required for a species to remain, grow and reproduce need to be close enough to its home range for it to survive.

‘For this reason only a fraction of the species that move about actually start a life somewhere new.

‘These invasive species compete for resources and introduce new diseases.

‘If we can map the non-native species around our coastline then we can get a better understanding of how they’re affecting the marine environment.’

To find out more about the project and to sign up, go to capturingourcoast.co.uk.