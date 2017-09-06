Hunt is on for alien marine species

VOLUNTEERS are being asked to help track an invasion of alien marine life in Portsmouth.
The Marine Invaders campaign will run from September 8 to September 11 as part of the Capturing our Coast (CoCoast) project – of which the University of Portsmouth is a member.
The campaign aims to find out how these species impact the coastal environment.
CoCoast south east principal investigator Dr Gordon Watson said: ‘The conditions required for a species to remain, grow and reproduce need to be close enough to its home range for it to survive.
‘For this reason only a fraction of the species that move about actually start a life somewhere new.
‘These invasive species compete for resources and introduce new diseases.
‘If we can map the non-native species around our coastline then we can get a better understanding of how they’re affecting the marine environment.’
To find out more about the project and to sign up, go to capturingourcoast.co.uk.
