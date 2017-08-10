Ice skating rink planned for Guildhall Square in six-year deal

GUILDHALL Square could be transformed into a winter wonderland this Christmas.

Plans have been revealed for a new ice skating rink to fill the centre’s square and bring some festive magic to the city centre.

An artist's impression of the ice rink proposed for Guildhall Square

THIS Event Co Ltd have applied to the city council for planning permission to install the large rink to be open from November 18 until January 2.

The rink would be surrounded by Christmas trees with a festive wooden lodge also planned to double up as a cafe/bar next to the Civic Offices.

If approved, the rink would be put in place every Christmas in the square up until 2023.

The company have previously had success with ice rinks in Bournemouth and Bath.

A spokesperson for the group said: ‘We thought it would be the perfect location for the ice rink given the layout of the square and having the Guildhall as magnificent backdrop.

‘It is also entirely flat and a perfect open space right in the city centre.

‘We know about the council’s plans to regenerate the centre and feel this would assist in that by driving more people to what is already a very busy spot.’

If the plans are given council backing, the rink would measure 772 yards.

A sketch of the planned ice rink in Guildhall Square

Skating slots will be in one-hour slots with opening hours between 10.30am until 11pm every day.

Councillor Linda Symes, the council’s cabinet member for culture said: ‘These plans would be a real boost to the city centre and bring a lot of people into the square.

‘The square is already really busy but this will give it a nice festive buzz and also drive people to shop in Commercial Road.’

GRAND plans for Guildhall Square continue to roll in with the ice rink one of two big events planned for the year’s colder months.

Following last year’s Oktoberfest, yet more jugs of beer are set to be consumed upon its return in October.

The proposed ice rink would follow just a few weeks after and dominate the square for six weeks in the run-up to and following the Christmas period.

If approved, the set-up process would begin on November 13, the day after Remembrance Sunday with the site then taken down from January 3.