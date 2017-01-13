Ice warning for Portsmouth area as temperature continues to drop

A WARNING about ice was issued this morning as temperatures continue to drop following light snow last night.

The Met Office issued the yellow warning for the Portsmouth area with sleet also possibly hitting the region today. It said ice might lead to disruption on the roads and public transport across south east England.

Snow at Tesco North Harbour Picture: Kimberley Barber

The warning said: ‘Ice is expected to form on untreated surfaces late into this morning. In addition, some outbreaks of sleet and snow are likely to run quickly southwards.

‘This may give accumulations of one to 2cm and add to icy conditions in places.

‘Ice will lead to the risk of disruption with difficult driving conditions and expect longer journey times.’

The warning follows light snow falling yesterday evening during the rush hour with many commuters affected by heavy traffic.

As cold weather approaches, looking after yourself and others is essential to staying healthy. Trish Mannes from Public Health England

Both directions of the M27 at junction 12 for Portsmouth were slow at about 5.15pm with congestion also building at junction four of the A3(M) at Purbrook.

Thin layers of snow were pictured by News readers on cars at Tesco North Harbour and in Queens Street, Fareham.

There were reports of heavier snow in Whiteley.

Earlier in the day, police and firefighters urged drivers to slow down. Police said in a tweet: ‘Heavy rain in the south! Two incidents have caused serious delays due to drivers not adapting their speed to meet the conditions.’

Victoria Wilson took this picture of her son Fraser, four, walking along the cycle path next to the Gosport Leisure Centre on Thursday evening

The cold weather is due to continue until Sunday and health experts have warned people to take care.

Public Health England is urging people to take action to keep themselves and others warm and well over the coming days.

Trish Mannes, deputy director for health protection in the south east said: ‘As cold weather approaches, looking after yourself and others is essential to staying healthy.

‘We would like to remind you to remember the needs of friends, relatives and neighbours who could be at risk, including older people or those who have long term health conditions.’

Portsmouth Car Company in Hilsea Picture: Habibur Rahman

The clinical commissioning group in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, and Havant are giving the same warning.

Dr Jim Hogan, the urgent care GP lead for the three CCGs, said: ‘Although we may escape the worst of the weather, it is always worth remembering the best course of action if and when cold weather hits.

‘If you have to go out, dress warmly and wear non-slip shoes to limit any falls.

‘When indoors it is critical that people stay warm, particularly if you’re 65 or over, have long term health conditions or young children.’

However, some people enjoyed it. Victoria Wilson of Gosport took a picture of her son Fraser, four enjoying a walk in the snow near Gosport Leisure Centre.

She said: ‘We went to swimming lessons and as it wet and cold popped on a snowsuit in the hope we might get some snow on the way home.

‘While they were swimming it began to snow and the children got changed so quickly back in snowsuits and went outside to enjoy our walk home playing along the way. Some cars had a good amount on so we were able to have a mini snowball fight – the children loved it.’