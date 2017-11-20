INTERNATIONAL: Cult leader Charles Manson dies aged 83

Have your say

A NOTORIOUS cult leader who told his followers to carry out a series of brutal murders has died.

Charles Manson, leader of the so-called ‘Manson family’ – which was held responsible for seven ritualistic murders in 1969 – has died of natural causes at Kern County Hospital in California, aged 83.

Charles Manson in 2014. Picture: WikiCommons

He was admitted to the hospital earlier this month, before dying on Sunday.

The convict, who had a Swastika etched between his eyebrows, spent the past four decades in prison after being handed nine life sentences for his crimes.

The most high-profile victim of his cult was actress Sharon Tate – wife of director Roman Polanski – who was murdered at her Los Angeles home nearly nine months into pregnancy, aged 26.

One of Manson’s young followers, Susan Atkins, stabbed Tate to death and wrote ‘PIG’ on the director’s home’s front door, using the actress’s blood.

Four other people at the property were brutally stabbed to death.

The next day, a Los Angeles couple, Leno and Rosemary LaBianca, were killed by the clan – leading to the killings being known collectively as the Tate-LaBianca murders.

Other celebrities including Frank Sinatra, Elizabeth Taylor and Steve McQueen were reportedly targets for the group.