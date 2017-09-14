International film festival returns to Portsmouth’s Kings Theatre

Have your say

The Ocean Film Festival World Tour is back this autumn, bringing an evening of inspirational and jaw-dropping ocean films.

The event, which originates in Australia, features a brand-new selection of the world’s best ocean-themed short films, with action and spell-binding footage from both above and below the water’s surface.

Fish People Picture: James Perrin

The 2017 film programme sees intrepid freedivers explore haunting shipwrecks, nomadic sailors face the icy waters of Antarctica, and features awe-inspiring marine life such as humpback wales and the endangered Giant Pacific Mantaray.

‘We’re delighted to be bringing the Ocean Film Festival World Tour back to UK audiences for the fourth year running,’ says tour director Nell Teasdale.

‘Featuring incredible cinematography, the films capture the raw beauty and power of the ocean, while celebrating an eclectic and fascinating mix of characters who live for the sea’s salt spray.’

The film programme lasts for two hours, and there’s a free prize giveaway to win ocean-related goodies at each screening too.

From Fish People Picture by Donnie Heddon

It arrives at The Kings Theatre, Southsea, on October 4.

To buy tickets go to oceanfilmfestival.co.uk.

The Legacy

From Stay With Us

Sea Gypsies

From the film Ocean Rubbish