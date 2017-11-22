INTERNATIONAL: Tributes after pop star David Cassidy dies aged 67

Hollywood stars have paid tribute to teen heartthrob David Cassidy following his death at the age of 67.

Hollywood stars have paid tribute to teen heartthrob DavidCassidy following his death at the age of 67.

David Cassidy pictured in 2008. Picture: PA

Dozens of famous names wrote on social media to share their memories of the actor and musician, who shot to fame in hit sitcom The Partridge Family, and spoke fondly of how he had touched the lives of so many.

Cassidy, who had been rushed to hospital last week, died on Tuesday surrounded by loved ones.

His family said he had passed away "with joy in his heart" and "free from the pain that had gripped him for so long".

Leading the tributes was Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson, who remembered how he had spent time with Cassidy in the mid-1970s.

"I'm very sad to hear about David Cassidy," he wrote on Twitter.

"There were times in the mid-1970s when he would come over to my house and we even started writing a song together. He was a very talented and nice person. Love & Mercy to David and his family."

I Will Survive singer Gloria Gaynor also wrote a poignant message on the social networking site.

She said: "My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of David Cassidy... part of a musical legacy via his role as "Keith Partridge" that brought music and laughter into the homes of millions ..."

Musician Marie Osmond, member of showbiz family The Osmonds, shared a photo of old magazines featuring the teen idol.

She added: "Heartbroken over the passing of #DavidCassidy. He graced the covers of teen magazines w/ my Brothers in the '70s. My condolences to his Family."

Director Kevin Smith posted a video of Cassidy presenting an MTV award in 1990, and spoke of how the star had been a regular feature on his TV screen during his childhood.

"I grew up in an era before even cable TV, when The Partridge Family was already in reruns," he said. "David Cassidy's Keith was one of my favorite TV characters. He was legit funny AND he could sing. The man entertained me during my childhood and even years later."

Singer Rick Springfield said: "So sorry to hear about David Cassidy's passing. Godspeed."

Cassidy's nephew Jack Cassidy wrote a touching message in which he referenced the "joy" his uncle had "brought to countless millions of people".