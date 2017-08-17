INTERNATIONAL: Van crashes into pedestrians in Barcelona tourist area

Have your say

Several people have been injured after a van crashed on a pavement in the Las Ramblas area of Barcelona, authorities have said.

Police in Spain have said several people have been injured in a ‘massive crash’.

Emergency services have urged people to stay away from the area around Placa Catalunya.

The vehicle hit pedestrians in Las Ramblas, a busy tree-lined promenade in the centre of the city, the Ministry of the Interior said.

The street is one of the most well-known and popular parts of the city, visited by tourists and locals alike.

Images posted on social media appear to show people being tended to as they lay on the street.

