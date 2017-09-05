Invitation to have your say about new planning proposal

DEVELOPERS face growing opposition over plans for new homes.

Councillors are opposed to more planning proposals after letters were sent round Hill Head and Stubbington from Bargate Homes inviting locals to a public exhibition regarding a proposed development of up to 180 houses on land west of Old Street.

Ward councillor Kay Mandry said: ‘I shall be backing residents who oppose. We are seeking to protect as much of the open space as possible.’

The land is next to Titchfield Haven National Nature Reserve, which is a well-known bird watching area and home to a variety of wildlife and plants.

Cllr Mandry added: ‘This land is designated countryside and I am hoping it won’t go ahead as it is so near to the Titchfield Nature Reserve.’

The letter sent to residents stated: ‘The purpose of the exhibition is to provide you, as a local resident, the opportunity to comment on and influence our proposals for the site.’

The public consultation will be held on Thursday September 14 at Holy Rood Church in Gosport Road, Stubbington between 4pm and 7pm.