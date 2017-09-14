Is £1,000 too expensive for an iPhone? Our readers have their say

The News readers have said they would be willing to pay out £1,000 to get their hands on the new iPhone X.

Yesterday we asked users on our Facebook page if they would be happy to pay out for the expensive phone, or whether they did not think it was worth the money.

It comes after Apple unveiled the new special edition device, which features lock screen facial recognition for the first time.

In our poll, as of this morning, 20 people said they would be happy to pay out for the device and 16 said it would be too expensive.

The phone has been given a starting price of £999 - which can rise to £1,149 for the highest specification version.

It will go on sale on November 3.

This will be about two months after the iPhone 8 and 8 plus go on sale. They begin shipping on September 22.

Readers on our Facebook page also gave their views.

Rik Mullins said: ‘Cue plenty of people that will still go and get one then complain about their mortgage/rent/cost of school uniform etc.’

And Jayne Davies commented: ‘I’ve never paid more than £20 for a new phone and never would pay much more.

‘All I need a phone for is to phone people/ they phone me or the odd text!’

What do you make of the new iPhone X? Are you planning to buy it, or is it too expensive? Have your say on our Facebook page.