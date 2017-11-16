Island homes plan is ‘cookie cutter project’

Have your say

PLANS to develop a vast area of farmland were met by firm opposition at a consultation forum.

Hayling Island residents packed out the Havant Borough Council chamber on Tuesday night as they heard proposals to build 162 family homes north of Sinah Lane.

Representatives from developer Barratt Homes appeared before councillors and members of the public, outlining the specifics of what a development at the site may entail.

Listeners heard it could include on-plot parking, a pond with a pumping station and a mixture of three and four-bedroom homes – of which 30 per cent would be affordable.

Responding, members of three Hayling Island groups were invited to share their concerns.

Dave Parham, of Save Our Island, said the plans represented a ‘standard cookie cutter project’ which would create a strain on roads, including the A3023.

In his speech, he said: ‘Hayling is a small residential community with no industry to speak of, with a large retired population.

‘This proposal in its current form does not reflect local infrastructure constraints or housing needs.’

Representing two island residents associations, Anne Skennerton and Rosie Law also presented – citing the proposed pond and the development’s impact on neighbouring wildlife as concerns.

With no planning application yet prepared, Stuart Goodwill, head of planning at Barratt Homes in Southampton, said the firm will continue to listen to residents’ concerns to create a ‘masterplan’.

He said: ‘We understand Havant Borough Council is currently assessing strategic infrastructure issues on Hayling Island and investigating opportunities to mitigate specific issues.

‘We will therefore await the publication of the council’s infrastructure review in early 2018 before progressing our plans further.’