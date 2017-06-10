Island rocks to sound of superstars

SOME of the biggest names in the music industry are performing to thousands of people at this year’s Isle of Wight Festival.

Talented artists renowned across the world, such as the Kaiser Chiefs, Jonas Blue and Nothing But Thieves, have all taken to the stage to thrill music lovers on the island.

The 16th year of the festival, it has previously played host to Foo Fighters, The Rolling Stones and Coldplay, to name but a few.

The opening night on Thursday saw English indie rock band Razorlight take to the stage as the headline act.

Formed back in 2002, the band has seen massive success with tracks such as America and Before I Fall To Pieces – both of which were played on stage.

Last night saw critically-acclaimed DJ David Guetta headline the main stage.

Highly regarded for producing summertime hits such as When Love Takes Over and Lovers On The Sun, his music slotted perfectly into the lineup.

Also on last night’s lineup was former X-Factor contestant and singer/songwriter Lucy Spraggan.

Speaking to The News, Lucy says that she has been a massive fan of the event in the past.

She explained: ‘I love it here as a festival.

‘I’ve been here as a regular punter before, but this is my first time performing here.

‘I was saying to someone before that I feel like its an incredible place, so I really appreciate being asked to play.’

Also appearing last night were 70s rock band The Pretenders.

Chrissie Hynde from the band said: ‘I’m so humbled to be playing a festival that so many legends have performed at – I couldn’t wait.’

n Don’t miss The News on Monday for a full round-up and pictures