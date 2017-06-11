Isle of Wight Festival acts continue to impress

ATMOSPHERE reached fever pitch as artists upped the ante at the Isle of Wight Festival.

The festival, which is running all weekend in Seaclose Park, features artists such as The Vamps, David Guetta and Jack Savoretti.

Yesterday’s lineup saw world-class artists from far and wide come to perform, from Swedish pop sensation Zara Larsson to Hampshire-based group FooR – who both performed in the big top late into the evening.

Ahead of last night’s main stage headliner, Arcade Fire, the crowd was invited to head to the main stage for a cancer charity fundraiser.

Music fans were invited to purchase glow sticks and wristbands to ‘light up the night’ for Stand Up To Cancer, creating a beautiful sea of light as Arcade Fire opened up their set.

As well as the usual ensemble of music fans and fancy dress enthusiasts, some big names from the world of entertainment have also made their way down to the island.

X-Factor winner Leona Lewis was spotted yesterday afternoon.

Speaking to The News, she said: ‘I’m really looking forward to hearing everyone perform.’

Festivalgoers themselves have been praising the artists for their performances so far this weekend, with many of them also touting Bastille as the act of the weekend.

Catherine Newnham, from London, said: ‘I’m here with my son Jamie and the rest of the family.

‘He’s a big Bastille fan and we’re really looking forward to seeing them.’

Nancy Finan, who is fundraising for the Earl Mountbatten Hospice on the island, added: ‘There are about 30 of us here and we’re all massive Bastille fans.

‘The feeling here has been so nice; with everything that has been going on in the world, it is so lovely to see everybody come together for the weekend.’

John Slack, from Oxford, said: ‘I was really excited for Texas; for me, the highlight of the event has been The Alarm, who played on Thursday night.’