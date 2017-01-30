Isle of Wight Festival announces Catfish and the Bottlemen and Zara Larsson

ORGANISERS of The Isle of Wight Festival have announced more headliners with Catfish and the Bottlemen joining the likes of David Guetta and Run DMC.

Zara Larsson, Clean Bandit and The Vamps will also perform at this year’s festival.

The latest series of artists were announced this morning and include The Strypes, The Amazons, Germein Sisters, Judas, The Novatones and The Second Sons.

John Giddings said: ‘We’ve always supported fresh, new and exciting talent at the Isle of Wight Festival.

‘It’s what music festivals are all about.

‘We had the Blossoms in 2015 and they’ve just been nominated for a Brit award. We are looking forward to seeing what the Isle of Wight 2017’s talents have in store for us.’

British rock band Catfish and the Bottlemen released their debut album The Balcony in September 2014 and went on to win best newcomer at the BBC Awards later that year.

The platinum selling album debuted in the top 10 in the UK.

The organisers recently announced Arcade Fire and Rod Stewart would be performing alongside Kaiser Chiefs, Texas, The Shires, Example + DJ Wire and Jonas Blue.

For more information visit isleofwightfestival.com.