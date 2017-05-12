IT company scales new heights in mountain mission for charity

Ateam of IT experts have set themselves a mountain of a mission to scale new heights for charity.

Staff from Taylor Made Computer Solutions in Fareham are aiming to climb three of the UK’s biggest peaks in 24 hours, raising £15,000 for Wessex Cancer Trust in the process.

Some 20 employees from the company will take part in the Three Peaks Challenge in September, climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in one day.

They will battle tiredness, blisters and aching legs all because they were inspired to give something back after witnessing the great work the charity does.

Joe Jeffers, finance director at Taylor Made, said: ‘We went along to visit the Wessex Cancer Trust to talk about potential partnerships, and were blown away by the amazing work that the charity and its staff does.

‘The support they provide, not just for people facing cancer, but their families too, is a real lifeline and can make a huge difference.’

Joe and his team hope to raise £15,000, which would be enough to fund nearly two years’ worth of counselling services at a charity centre.

They will also be taking part in a series of other fundraising events, including a music night at Portsmouth Guildhall, bag packing at Sainsbury’s in Fareham and a ‘Paperclip Exchange Challenge’.

Later this month team members will head to Snowdon for a training weekend. They will also get a feel for Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis as they embark on a training exercise there in June.

Dawn Ingram from Wessex Cancer Trust said: ‘The money raised through this challenge will allow us to support even more people living with cancer and make their lives better at a time when it is most needed.’

To sponsor the team visit justgiving.com/fundraising/taylor-made-three-peaks.