A COMMUNITY support centre has opened its doors to provide volunteering opportunities and information for charities.

One Community is an independent charity that provides voluntary sector support and community development within in Fareham and recently opened a pop-up shop in Fareham Shopping Centre.

Voluntary sector support development worker Hayley Hamlett said: ‘We used to have a weekly stand in the centre and we helped over 560 people so with our shop now open I am sure we will help a lot more.

‘We help to direct people to the services they need like a personal search engine.’

The centre provides information about charities, support and volunteering opportunities as well as drop-in events for the community with the police, Two Saints and the Fareham reporter at The News.

John Meaghan is one of about 25 volunteers who work at the centre on a regular basis in a bid to help others.

The 44 year-old said: ‘I have been running groups for the last five years and I met Hayley in the shopping centre at her stand and now I am a support worker.’

John was personally helped in the past by a number of support charities.

He added: ‘The amount of organisations that have helped me personally that before I didn’t know about is crazy and so I think it is very important to get the information out there for people.’

Hayley, who helps volunteers, added: ‘Our volunteers vary in age and personal experience.

‘They are all doing it for their own reasons but I see them all as community connectors.

‘We are looking at the bigger picture all the time and community involvement is so important.’