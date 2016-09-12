It was an honour to help Stella’s Voice

Last month Family Church proudly supported Stella’s Voice with our third annual fundraising bike ride.

Family Church has been a part of almost every Stella’s Voice event since the charity came to Portsmouth four years ago.

This year 90 per cent of the riders who took part were members of Family Church. If you aren’t aware of Stella’s Voice, they are a charity which provides homes for poverty-ridden young people in Eastern Europe, who are at risk of human trafficking.

The risk of being trafficked increases when children reach 16 years of age, as they have to leave their orphanages which have often been their homes for the majority of their life.

Starting at the Mountbatten Leisure Centre, the bike ride covered either a 45 mile or a 15 mile route around Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Cosham, Hayling Island and returning to Portsmouth for the final three miles.

There a number of children joined the adult riders for the finale, which created a lovely family feel to the end of the ride.

It was an honour for Family Church to be part of this event raising money and awareness of the work of Stella’s Voice.

The annual bike ride is an important part of the year for Stella’s Voice as it marks the start of their Christmas appeal.

At Family Church we love giving and as part of that, we want to help Stella’s Voice in their campaign to provide Christmas shoeboxes for as many orphans in Moldova as we can.

We would love you to get involved in this campaign, so why not pop into Stella’s Voice charity shops in Havant, Portsmouth or Waterlooville, call 0300 111 0123 or go to stellasvoice.org.uk.

Family Church and Stella’s Voice are also teaming up on December 3 to host a Christmas fayre at the Empower Centre, Kingston Road in Portsmouth.

There will be a fantastic Santa’s Grotto, various stalls and children’s activities.

It’ll be a great start to Family Church’s community festive period.

We would love to see you there. Visit stellasvoice.org.uk for details provided nearer the time.