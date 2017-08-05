Italian students visit Portsmouth to learn about nautical tourism

STUDENTS from Italy were given a tour of nautical attractions in the city.

Visitors from Massa, near Cinque Terre in Tuscany, were shown around Portsmouth as part of a project organised by Portsmouth City Council and the IBD Partnership, in Fratton.

Working with leader of the council Donna Jones and Cllr Linda Symes, IBM Partnership gave the five Italian students a tour of Southsea Castle, the Historic Dockyard and Gunwharf Quays.

The students were keen to improve tourism within their own coastline area which they believe holds potential for tourism growth.

Portsmouth was chosen as they considered it the best example of a city with a high performance of nautical tourism in place.

They were also interested that most of the attractions are owned and managed by the local authority.

Cllr Symes, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: ‘It’s a true testament to the reputation of Portsmouth and the wonderful attractions our city has to offer, that we were chosen to visit and study.

‘It’s wonderful to know the maritime history of the city is known and appreciated across Europe, and it’s been an absolute pleasure to meet these young people and help facilitate such a fantastic project.’

Glynn Bartlett, work placement manager for the IBD Partnership, added: ‘Portsmouth is considered the number one nautical destination for tourism, it’s a wonderful experience for these young people to visit the city and learn from industry professionals.’