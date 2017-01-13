Jack Whitehall asks fans: “What can I do in Portsmouth?”

Comedian Jack Whitehall is rarely lost for words, but it looks like he might be having trouble filling the time during his upcoming tour.

The star of Bad Education and Fresh Meat is performing at the Guildhall on January 27 and 28, and due to demand has announced an extra show on the latter day.

After the announcement, Whitehall took to Twitter to ask his fans in Portsmouth how they think he should spend his extended weekend.

He wrote: ‘Just added an extra show at the guildhall on the 28th - so I’m making a weekend of it! What should I do in Pompey!?’

Fans have been quick off the mark to offer him some suggestions.

Staff at the Spinnaker Tower and Mary Rose Museum have both invited the star to visit them.

Dave Bowers commented: ‘Well Pompey are at home to Exeter that day...’

And Rich Thomas replied: ‘Go to Gunwharf Quays or to Albert Road for a curry!’

What suggestions would you offer to Jack Whitehall during his time in Portsmouth? Comment below or on our Facebook page.