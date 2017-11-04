JCB driver tore three-inch hole in testicles after digger crash

Have your say

A JCB driver ripped a three-inch hole in his testicles after a freak digger crash.

James Cannon, from Hedge End, was catapulted head-first and became stuck from the five- tonne machine’s windscreen wiper.

When I peered inside my boxers it was like an abattoir. James Cannon

The Sun reported that the 31-year-old was left hanging upside down with his trousers caught on the wiper, but when he wriggled free he tore a hole in his testicles.

James told the newspaper: ‘When I peered inside my boxers it was like an abattoir.

‘There was a big tear and one of the two was hanging out. I pushed it back inside as gingerly as I could before pulling up my boxers and joggers tight to keep it in place.’

He said he had slipped on the digger’s seat while clearing a bonfire on Sunday, hitting a lever with his knee.

The digger had lurched backwards, launching James forward out of the vehicle.

After clambering back over a stile to get to his family’s farm, he was taken to hospital and had 14 stitches put in during emergency surgery.

Despite being told to stay off work for a month, the professional digger driver returned to the day job this week.