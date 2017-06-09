Joy for charities who benefit from £50,000 in Freemason funding

Charities have expressed their joy at being chosen to benefit from £50,000 raised by Freemasons.

Fifty-one charities had funds raised for their causes including Cystic Fibrosis Kids, Portsmouth Hospitals Charity (breast services), Tree of Hope and Veterans Outreach Support.

More than 200 people gathered to celebrate the good news, including Freemasons, charity representatives, and the then Mayor of Havant, Councillor Faith Ponsonby, at Purbrook Masonic Centre.

Mike Wilks, the Provincial Grand Master for the Masonic province of Hampshire and Isle of Wight also attended and Freemasons Grant Cameron and John Charlton hosted the cheque presentations.

Mr Wilks, who received a donation of £2,250 for his charity Lifelites, said: ‘It was a wonderful evening and everybody had a great time.

‘It’s really pleasing to be able to support those charities that are very close to the hearts of our members.

‘They come from all walks of life and during the course of our Masonic journey we are taught to be caring and support those less fortunate than ourselves.

‘Regular giving is key and we have charity stewards who encourage members to make regular contributions.

‘Just small weekly amounts, the price of a pint, soon add up to meaningful sums.’

Cheques totalling £49,162 were given away on the evening.

Freemasonry is a society of men concerned with ‘moral and spiritual values based on integrity, kindness, honesty and fairness’.

There are more than 9,000 across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

This year is the 250th anniversary of the creation of the province of Hampshire and Isle of Wight.

