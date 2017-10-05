Jude snaps up top place in One Summer’s Day photo contest

Have your say

THIS year’s One Summer’s Day competition was flooded with entries showing how people across the city spent August 28.

And our winner is Jude Hughes whose picture he took of his sister, Coral was chosen by our multi-media manager and professional photographer Habibur Rahman.

One Summer's Day picture winner Jude Hughes with his winning photograph. Jude is pictured with his sister Coral (11), who features in the photo. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

Jude, who is 14 years old, said: ‘I am really happy that I won.

‘I saw the advert in the paper and I had my camera with me and I just started snapping away.’

The Oaklands Catholic School student added: ‘I just took a few photos and chose the one that I liked the best.’

Habibur said: We had so many wonderful and amazing pictures sent to us by our readers and I thoroughly enjoyed looking through them all.

Sue Kruk's hazy sunset beach photo was first runner-up

‘A well deserved first place to Jude Hughes, who used a strong yet simple composed picture of his sister, Coral.

‘The whole picture has a wonderful balance of colour, composition and a sense of mystery of someone walking into the field.’

The first runner-up was a hazy sunset beach snap by Sue Kruk.

She said: ‘I am tickled pink.

Bernie's Clark's photo of romantic pigeons was second runner-up

‘I did take part a few years ago and entered the compeition and I just like photography.’

Sue took the picture near to Hayling Island Sailing Club.

She added: ‘I enjoy looking through the pictures in The News and on a summer’s day we sometimes have BBQs in the evening and it was such a lovely day and a good reminder of summer.’

Habibur said: ‘Sue displayed a great example of what we photographers like to call, pictures in the ‘golden hour’, where the sun sets and creates a gorgeous atmosphere.’

The second runner-up is Bernie Clark with his photograph of two pigeons perching on a tree branch.

The 72-year-old said: ‘I am just chuffed really and it is all a bit of fun.’

Bernie added: ‘I think I have always taken pictures and I really like fishing so I always carry my camera with me.

‘I like to see other people’s photos as when they take a picture it shows how they see life.’

Habibur said: ‘Bernie caught a candid moment of a couple of pigeons sharing a moment together.

‘The birds fill the frame and some lovely shades of green that just make the picture stand out.’