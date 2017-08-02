Kings Theatre holds open day

The Kings Theatre in Portsmouth has seen great success with its annual open day and it’s preparing to open its doors to the public once more this Sunday.

Families and locals are invited to attend the event which promises to have something for everyone: from arts and crafts, timed performances and workshops on the main stage and even storytelling from some of the younger visitors.

The team behind the open fun day are eager to show the public some of the exciting features of the theatre. They plan to educate visitors on its history, provide a glimpse of life working in the theatre whether its preparing for a private event or sell-out show and even take them backstage.

Community engagement officer Katrina Henderson said: ‘Our archivist will be there to offer a unique behind the scenes tour, guiding you through the history of this amazing Edwardian theatre, whilst giving an insight into some of the colourful characters that have been involved in both the rescue and restoration of the building.’

‘With the history being so vast there have been reports of ghostly spirits roaming the aisles, so we have invited a paranormal expert to see if there is any truth behind the sightings.’

From 10.30am until 4pm ticket holders are invited to explore sections and areas of the theatre which are usually off limits and places that you might never get the opportunity to see.

The technical side of a production will be explained and visitors will see how all components such as lighting can make a huge difference to the final picture.

The event is set to be an interesting and fun-filled day for the whole family. Some of the activities set to take place on the day include a look at

stage make up, a drumming workshop, the classic show Punch and Judy, learning about technical skills back stage, an aerial rope performance, story telling from the younger visitors and much, much more.

Tickets costs £6 for adults, £4 for children and family tickets are priced at £18. Money raised will go towards restoration of the theatr