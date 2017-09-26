Kittens found in Portsmouth bin ‘are doing well’ says new owner

TWO kittens who were found dumped in a bin in Portsmouth are settling in well at their new home.

The cute animals were rehomed after Portsmouth City Council’s Clean City Team found them in a cardboard box last Friday.

Biff and Sultan, the kittens found dumped in a bin off Sultan Road, in Portsmouth.

The crew spotted movement from inside the box when they lifted it from a communal bin near Sultan Road in Buckland when emptying it into the waste compactor lorry.

The two kittens’ new owner, whose pet cat died two weeks ago, said the pair were really happy.

The woman, who asked not to be named, said: ‘My son is a driver for Biffa and he phoned me up and said “we have two kittens in the office we found in a bin, would you take them?”.

‘They are beautiful and doing really well.

Biff, one of the kittens found dumped in a bin near Sultan Road, in Portsmouth.

‘The ginger one I’ve called Biff after the bin men who found him and the little girl I have called Sultan as she was found in the bin near Sultan Road.

‘They were poorly with a respiratory condition but have now been given a clean bill of health by the vet.

‘Both are eating and drinking and very happy. They are always purring.’

The kittens were two of six found in the bin last week but the other four escaped before the crew could grab them.

The council said today two more have been found by resident Sophie Hewitt. She managed to find one of them, a small ginger kitten, hiding behind a paving slab and a few hours later a nearby neighbour managed to find another one of the kittens cowering behind a garden shed.

They have been taken in by the voluntary cat rescue team at Portsmouth Cats Lost, Found and Rehomed, who are bottle feeding them as the kittens had not had the chance to be weaned from their mother before they were dumped.

Two are still missing after they ran away from the communal bin area near Sultan Road, in Buckland.

The council have thanks people in Portsmouth for sharing their story and helping to find two of the kittens.

Their Facebook post was shared more than 1,197 times.

Assistant director of Portsmouth City Council’s property and housing team Colette Hill said: ‘A massive thank you to everyone that has joined us in trying to find the missing kittens.

‘The team were taken aback when they opened the box to find these six little souls inside.

‘Unfortunately four of them got away before we were able to take them somewhere safe, but the two we rescued are now in a happy home and doing really well.

‘It’s really important that people don’t put things in the bins that shouldn’t be there.

‘The end these poor animals would have met is just un-thinkable and totally unnecessary with so many rescue agencies willing to help.

‘Please, if you find an abandoned kitten, or at some point find yourself with unexpected or unwanted kittens - do the right thing and phone the appropriate animal shelter for help.’

The council is asking anyone with information on who dumped the kittens to get in touch with the RSPCA.

Agencies that can help with unexpected or unwanted kittens

Portsmouth Cats’ Protection

Call: 0345 3712743

E-mail: portsmouthcatsprotection@hotmail.co.uk

Visit: portsmouth.cats.org.uk/portsmouth/contact-us

Stubbington Ark (RSPCA Solent Branch)

Call: 01329 667 541

Visit: stubbingtonark.org.uk/contact

Portsmouth Cats Lost Found and Rehomed

Call: 0750 619 6928

Email: portsmouthcats@hotmail.com