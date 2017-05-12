Korean ceramicist inspires artists ahead of arts trail

AN ACCLAIMED ceramic artist has visited Hayling ahead of arts trails which begin this weekend.

Jin Eui Kim demonstrated to the Southern Ceramic Group (SCG) how he planned, threw and painted his distinctive striped pots, at a workshop at Hayling Island Community Centre.

Zyg Kruk, from SCG, said: ‘He has meticulous attention to detail.

‘Jin was born and grew up in the Korean countryside and trained as an engineer before discovering his love of design, the challenge of clay and interest in optical illusions.

‘His talk and demonstration were much appreciated by the large group from all over the south.’

Members of the SCG are organising the May Days Arts Trail at Hayling, this weekend, and Havant, over the weekend of May 20 and 21.

Zyg said: ‘Brenda Potter is a stalwart of the annual arts trail, and this year is exhibiting at Stansted House Garden Centre.

‘Debbie Page is a member of the Woodstock Group, which is showing work at Northney Barn on May 13 and 14.’

The May Days Arts Trail was started by Havant Borough Council in 2006.

Since 2012 the art festival has been organised by volunteers.

Scores of artists will be exhibiting their work at dozens of venues across the area.

Zyg added: ‘Some of our venues are halls, others are artists’ homes and open studios.

‘The Arts Trail is free, with absolutely no obligation to buy, although it’s a good opportunity to find something lovely and unique and to chat with the maker. It’s a fun day to spent exploring and finding out what goes on in our community.

‘An annual tradition is the well-organised Birds on Bikes, friends from Sandy Point who ride round to see all artists.’

To view the brochure online, go to maydaysartstrail.co.uk.