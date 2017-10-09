Ladies start with shoebox donations

Have your say

THE ladies of the Portchester Townswomen’s Guild has started Christmas early this year by helping out with a shoebox appeal.

The shoeboxes will be taken abroad to disadvantaged children by members of the Gosport Rotary Club.

Items that are packed into the shoeboxes include soft toys, picture books, gloves, socks, hairbrushes, toothbrushes and toothpaste, among other items.

Portchester Townswomen’s Guild secretary Marjorie Brand said: ‘The children love getting these boxes and for most of them this is the only present they will have this Christmas.’