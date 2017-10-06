Last days of foodie extravaganza

Have your say

IT’S the final weekend of Emsworth British Food Fortnight and there are still lots of events to enjoy.

A Thought for Food Market is in South Street from 10am until 4pm.

With more than 25 stalls, food lovers can enjoy sampling and buying everything from ale to wine, fresh fish to chocolate, watch fish preparation demonstrations and attend gin tastings.

Alistair Gibson, one of the organisers, said: ‘It’s time to celebrate all that is great about Emsworth – its food heritage, local producers, independent high street and its community.

A Thought for Food is all of this and so much more. The stallholders at this unique market have one thing in common; apart from being local, they all have a story to tell.’

There will be entertainment from Emsworth’s Ukulele Orchestra, Diddi Dance and local band Heronshaw.

And on Sunday from 11.30am until midday a Boost of Kindness Harvest Festival by Emsworth Churches and Schools takes place in St Peter’s Square.

Bring a food item and help in the building of the food mountain for the Beacon Food Bank. Everyone is welcome.

Go to emsworth.org.uk details of all the events this weekend.