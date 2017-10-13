Latest planning aplications in your area

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH

St Thomas: Application for certificate of proposed development for construction of single-storey rear extension at 81 St Thomas’s Street; Mr P Townsend.

Drayton & Farlington: Construction of two one-bedroom houses with associated car parking (accessed off Lower Farlington Road) at land to the rear of 2 Old Farm Way; Mr N McKenzie.

Eastney & Craneswater: Installation of two louvre vents at the site of the Savoy Buildings & Savoy Court in South Parade; The Co-op Group..

FAREHAM

Fareham West: Single-storey rear extension, part garage conversion, revised parking area at 6 Clee Avenue; Mr and Mrs C Welch.

Hillhead: First-floor rear and side extension at 68 Carisbrooke Avenue; Mr and Mrs Nichols.

Titchfield: Single-storey front extension and new driveway at 41 Catisfield Road; Miss R Heda.

Portchester: Front porch and single-storey rear extension at 12 The Keep; James Burton.

Locks Heath: Single-storey side/rear extension, detached garden room and detached garage at 23 St Johns Road; Mr D Okaley and Mrs K Badley.

GOSPORT

Brockhurst: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 91 Redhurst Park Gardens; Mr and Mrs J Dawson.

Bridgemary South: Replacement of external plant equipment at Somerfields 51 Fareham Road; Mr Gene Goodrum.

Anglesey: Construction of single-storey part rear / side extension at 36 Clayhall Road; Ms Alyson Stainer.

Anglesey: Construction of single-storey side extension at Langdale Nursing Home, 11 The Avenue; Mrs Bethany Kelly.

HAVANT

Purbrook: Two-storey side extension and alteration of existing ground-floor flat roof on rear elevation to pitched roof at 60 Crookhorn Lane; Mr Jamie Smith.

Purbrook: Change to fenestration of existing dormer to include two windows and one pair of French doors with glazed balustrade to create balcony at 18 Park Avenue; Mr Russell Lowley.

Cowplain: Demolition of existing dwelling and construction of four houses, two three-bedroom and two four-bedroom, with associated parking and widening of access to Lovedean Lane at 33 Lovedean Lane; Mr Wilson.