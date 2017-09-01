Latest planning applications

Have your say

FAREHAM

Fareham North: Proposed single-storey and rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory and garage at 2 Hillary Close; Mr and Mrs Miller

Portchester East: Single- storey rear extension, loft conversion including rear dormer window and enlargement of garage within the rear garden at 11 The Downsway; Mr Chris Reeve

Titchfield: Rear extension, repositioning of front door and raise decking at 44 Meon Shore Huts, Meon Road; Mr A Falconer / Miss L Lessels

Warsash: Two-storey side/ rear extensions with balcony at first floor level

Portchester East: Rear extension at Portchester Social Club, 10 - 12 West Street; Mr Kevin Webb

Stubbington: Two-storey extension to form annexe at Newlands Farm House, Stroud Green Lane; Mr and Mrs H Sadiq

Portchester West: Replace existing garage with shed/craft room at 1 Hatherley Crescent; Mrs Beverely Swatton

GOSPORT

Alverstoke: Crown reduction of four metres from the top and two metres from the sides of two lime trees at 20A Brodrick Avenue; Mr Chris Spratt.

Peel Common: Demolition of existing garage and construction of single-storey side extension at 6 Bramble Way; Nigel Lewis..

Christchurch: Felling of weeping ash at Flagstaff Green, Weevil Lane; Mr Henri Ghijben.

Lee West: Construction of detached dwelling in land to the rear of 181 Portsmouth Road; Mr Steve Norton.

HAVANT

Emsworth: Installation of electric sliding vehicular and manually operating pedestrian entrance gates at 9 Park Crescent; Mrs Lovell

Havant: Proposed first-floor extension above existing garage at 3 Camelia Close; Mr and Mrs Howard

Hayling Island: First-floor extension and raising roof height, Juliette balconies to front and rear and cladding to all elevations at 6 North Crescent; Mrs K Ferguson

Waterlooville: Single storey porch to front extension, single-storey extension at House 3 Salvia Close; Mr P Allan