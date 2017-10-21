Have your say

Here are some of the latest planning applications in the area

PORTSMOUTH

St Jude: Construction of single-storey rear extension in 54 Boulton Road; Joanne Winchester.

St Jude: Retrospective application for installation of uPVC sash windows (after removal of existing windows) and installation of uPVC window to side roofslope at 71B Marmion Road; Mr Benjamin Power.

Drayton & Farlington: Retrospective application for construction of dormer extensions to side roofslopes at 20 St Hellens Road, Portsmouth; Mr Treweek.

St Thomas: Application for certificate of proposed development for construction of single storey rear extension at 81 St Thomas’s Street; Mr P Towsend.

FAREHAM

Fareham North: Single-storey rear extension at 18 Gudge Heath Lane; Mr & Mrs Maybery.

Locks Heath: Front, side and rear extensions, including roof extensions with dormer windows to front, side and rear at 2 Locks Road; Mr P Duck.

Portchester East: Convert garage to habitable space and small extension to east elevation to create annex for older relation, ancillary to main house. Dual pitch to roof at 32 Central Road; Mr G Sales.

GOSPORT

Anglesey: Construction of a single-storey part rear / part side extension at 36 Clayhall Road; Ms Alyson Stainer.

Christchurch: Construction and display of non-illuminated fascia signs at 2 Stoke Road; Mrs Melanie Whitfield-Tinkler.

Brockhurst: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 91 Redhouse Park Gardens; Mr & Mrs J Dawson.

HAVANT

Bondfields: Construction of a single-storey development extending four metres beyond the rear wall of an original dwelling at 65 Crossland Drive; Ms Jodie Groves and Mr Jeff Hawkins.

Hayling East: Conversion of an office to a residential property subject to approval covering flooding, highways and transport issues and contamination at The Rotunda, Northney Marina; Mr F Martins.

Hayling West: Construction of a detached garden room and kitchen to the south of an original dwelling at Northwood Farmhouse, Northwood Lane; Mr Damon Repton.