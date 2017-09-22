Learn to sign workshop

A WORKSHOP for those looking to learn sign language has been announced.
Gosport Discovery Centre is hosting a session on Saturday, November 25, from 10-11.30am.
Entry is free but booking is essential – call (023) 9252 3463 to book your place.
