Lee-on-the-Solent swimmer to take on English Channel for charity

Swimmer Deborah Herridge is taking on another massive challenge to raise cash for charity.

She is this week’s We Can Do It T-shirt winner for her plans to swim the English Channel for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Deborah, from Lee-on-the-Solent, is hoping to take on the 21-mile stretch of sea next summer.

Posting on her Just Giving page, she says: ‘Sometime between August 28 and September 4, 2017 I will set off from Dover and swim 21 miles across the English Channel to France.

‘It is exciting and just a little bit scary, but I’ll be doing everything in my power to be ready for this massive challenge.

‘There will be lots of training, taking part in events and also making sure I rest enough so I stay fit and uninjured.’

When she does the swim, Deborah will have a pilot boat guiding the way but she will not be able to touch the boat or another person once she starts.

She adds: ‘There’s a likelihood the swim will cover many more miles with the tides pushing me sideways as it changes every six hours.

‘Most swimmers paths are an ‘S’ shape because of this. The swim will take around 14 to 16 hours depending on the weather and conditions on the day, but I hope that with all my regular training and hard work it will take less.

‘I’m told the Channel is like a wild mistress, so it may take longer if she becomes tempestuous on the big day.’

To make a donation to Deborah visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Deborah-Herridge5.