Letter of the day

I felt I had to write in about the article concerning changing the putting greens in Avenue De Caen Southsea to a barbecue area (Plans in pipeline to bring barbecue area to seafront; Communal space will have pits to rent, picnic benches and a play area, July 4).

Every time that I have been to play with my family on the nine-hole mini golf, putting green and crazy golf have been busy.

I understand the proposed Southsea Common barbecue area plans would only leave one putting green which is at Canoe Lake.

I am not up on these things but understood Southsea Common belonged to Portsmouth City Council,so do other sections of the Common belong to private owners?

I believed ‘common’ meant common land.

It would be a great pity to see it go.

Would all people who have barbecues there want to be in one area away from the freedom to be anywhere on this great Common.

To increase the amount of people, would it not pay to advertise more for visitors and locals?

The Cumberland Museum,The Beam House Museum and Southsea Castle could do with more advertising so they do not end up like Hilsea Lido. Even now the lido does not appear to be advertised for visitors.

I hope South Parade Pier is going to be advertised more.

A principal landmark of Portsmouth and Southsea.

Andy Skora

Foxbury Grove, Portchester