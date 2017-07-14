Letter of the day

Fancy doing something a bit different yet beneficial?

Why not join us as we go to give our blood?

No, we are not paying a visit to a local vampire, we are trooping down to Waterlooville community centre on July 25 to donate a pint or thereabouts of our vital crimson elixir.

Not just vital to us however – how about the old man stricken by cruel arthritis? A hip replacement will vastly improve his quality of life, but to make the surgery possible he needs some of your scarlet, life-affirming brew.

A road traffic accident victim – they too need a swift infusion of your iron-rich potion.

Somebody needing a life-changing procedure? Yes you’ve guessed correctly – they are crying out for a pint or three of the good stuff.

First of all a nurse will ask you some questions relating to your general health, and then you get to lie down for 10 minutes while your blood is safely drawn.

And finally, the best bit – a table laden and groaning under the weight of a mound of delicious treats.

Crackling, crunchy potato chips, biccies by the handful and other assorted nibbles, soft drinks by the gallon and blissfully cool and refreshing water.

So if anyone is interested in doing a simple yet crucial deed, then take up your diary and scribble this date and venue: Tuesday, July 25 at the Waterlooville community centre (in the big Asda car park, so parking not a problem if you drive a car).

Sessions are 11am-1.30pm and 3pm-5.30pm.

If you have any questions, you should dial 0300 123 23 23 and because it is often possible to book a specific time and to make an appointment, just dial the same number – 0300 123 23 23.

Tony Fenlon

Corbett Road, Waterlooville