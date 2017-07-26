Letter of the day

I see there has been some complaint about the amount so called ‘entertainers’ are paid by the BBC.

It is stated that radio DJ Chris Evans earns more than £2m. Really?

What skill is needed to do a job that earns so much while a surgeon who saves lives no doubt earns nowhere near?

Most work a couple of hours doing their shows and basically that is it.

Does it take that much to say: ‘Here is Michael Jackson singing Thriller’ then pressing a button for the song to be played?

No doubt a producer has already made up the playlist long before the DJ was out of bed.

I was a presenter on Angel Radio, the local radio station. After an initial three hours training I was left to my own devices playing CDs and records.

There are no producers at Angel and all the shows are made up by the presenters.

I am sure that it is no difference to presenting a show on ‘professional’ radio.

The showbusiness world has always been an overpaid occupation as we all know.

Some 20 years ago I arranged a dinner and asked an agent what a ‘past-his-sell-by-date comedian’ would charge. I was told £1,500 for half an hour – I kid you not.

Even when I was a semi-professional musician in the 1970s and 80s I used to earn more in two nights playing in clubs than I did working a 40-hour week.

I am sure that if the BBC offered these people £2,000 a week they would jump at it – as I am sure every working man or woman in the country would.

Robert W Hind

Purbrook Way, Havant