Letter of the day

Across Portsmouth almost 2,250 people are living with dementia and 850,000 are affected UK-wide.

Dementia devastates lives.

Every pound raised through Portsmouth Memory Walk will help Alzheimer’s Society provide vital information and support, improve care, fund research and create lasting change for people affected by the condition.

Last year more than 2,600 people took part in Portsmouth Memory Walk.

It is a great opportunity for us all to join together, celebrate someone special, share experiences and fight against dementia.

Supporting Memory Walk plays a vital part in raising awareness of the condition and strikes a massive blow against the isolation it causes.

o Portsmouth Memory Walk – Sunday, September 24. 11am, Meeting point: The field located in front of Southsea Castle. Clarence Esplanade, Portsmouth, PO5 3ST, Walk distance:3.5km or 7km.

Join me and walk for a world without dementia – anyone can sign up or see more details at memorywalk.org.uk

Nick O’Donohue

Alzheimer’s Society Operations Manager for

Hampshire and the Islands

John Pounds Centre,

Queen Street, Portsmouth