Letter of the day

I use the A27 Emsworth by-pass every day on my commute, and have done for the past 10 years.

The condition of the road surface has swayed from atrocious to repaired and back to atrocious on many occasions — at the moment it is, once again, atrocious following another unsuccessful resurface a couple of years ago.

I’m no expert but even I can see that a thin layer of Tarmac over an existing concrete base is not going to be sufficient on a very busy national speed limit dual carriageway.

In the past three months I have twice received damage to my windscreen when travelling westbound — once a repairable star, and now a full replacement because of a crack.

As the size of the potholes increases the displaced debris has to go somewhere and pieces of Tarmac are being fired like bullets all day, every day, from the tyres of cars and trucks.

My windscreen can be replaced but what if a motorcyclist receives a direct hit to a plastic visor?

As you travel this road, especially westbound, you will always see drivers swerving to avoid the potholes.

I have complained to the Highways Agency to ask if there are any plans to find a permanent remedy for this situation before someone is seriously injured (if they haven’t been already) and would urge any other drivers using this stretch of road to help raise awareness of the problem by also complaining to: info@highwaysengland.co.uk.

Paul Fitz-Hugh

Clee Avenue, Fareham