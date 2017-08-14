Letter of the day

Have your say

Another motorist complaining about potholes in a main A-road (The condition of the A27 Emsworth by-pass is really atrocious, Paul Fitz-Hugh, August 9).

A few months ago it was the A32 in Gosport; I think that was quickly repaired.

Now it’s the A27 in Emsworth.

I expect in the next few weeks there will be moans about hold-ups while they repair that road.

What about the side roads?

I have mentioned a couple of times on the PCC website about all the potholes in the road where I live, and get a reply back saying it is ‘within the limits’.

A small road, tucked away in the middle of a housing estate, not much traffic, leave it alone?

I suppose if someone trips over one of these many potholes and breaks a leg then someone will do something.

P Clark

Bromyard Crescent, Paulsgrove