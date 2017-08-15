Letter of the day

On Thursday, August 10 The Solent Diabetes Association celebrated its 10th birthday.

This local charity, set up to benefit people with diabetes in the Portsmouth/south east Hants area, has charity shops in Fareham and Gosport.

The shop, in West Street, Fareham was visited by deputy mayor of Fareham Chris Wood, who met the shop’s manager Gayle Nash, and volunteers and directors and friends of the charity.

A similar celebration then took place in our shop in High Street, Gosport, and was well attended by volunteers and customers.

The directors would like to thank all the staff and volunteers and members of the public who contributed to the success of the event and continue to support our work in the local diabetes community.

Above is a photograph taken in the Fareham shop of, from left to right, Gayle Nash, the shop manager, Brian Edwards, the chairman of directors, Chris Wood, the deputy mayor of Fareham, Christine Edwards, director, and Professor Ken Shaw, director and diabetes advisor to the association.

Christine Edwards

Director, The Solent Diabetes Association.

