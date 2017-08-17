Letter of the day

Have your say

What’s the matter with Portsmouth - has it lost its pride?

I have lived here for 50 years.

My street is very tidy. When I go out in my wheelchair or scooter I have found out how untidy people are.

They do not take green bins in and they are left on the pavement seven days a week, even though they have a forecourt to put them in.

If my street can look tidy, so can the rest of Portsmouth.

It is a lovely city we live in and we should all do our bit and not put rubbish out days early.

If there is rubbish outside your house, pick it up and put it in your bin.

We should not have bins outside 24/7.

We all have to live here and we all should do our bit.

It is very difficult to go along the pavement and have all these obstacles in the way.

I feel very sorry for the blind people or partially-sighted as they should not have to try to avoid all these obstacles which are in the way.

It is a job to get past on my scooter or wheelchair.

Come on - let’s all do our bit.

Don’t drop it - take home your litter and put it in the bin.

Let’s get the pride back in Portsmouth.

We all have to live here.

Y Best (Mrs)

Newcomen Road, Stamshaw