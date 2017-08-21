Letter of the day

It was a sight to see the new carrier coming into Portsmouth last Wednesday but what a shambles it was to park your car.

The closure of the seafront, Old Portsmouth and the Long Curtain car park in Southsea, caused people to park in side roads so causing congestion.

If they had remained open people would have paid for their parking so the council would have had a nice bit of revenue.

As it was the parking warden had a field day ticketing cars parked in the wrong place.

I do not see why closing these areas created any benefit.

If the council says it was for safety reasons, well that is a bit much as people are walking around these areas all the time.

Someone made a decision which was a bad one, as even speaking to the police did not make any sense.

Brian Russell

Gosport