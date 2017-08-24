Letter of the day

My thanks to Stephen Morgan MP for his kind words in The News about the city’s boxing memorial (Life of city boxers remembered at memorial service, Aug 21).

Stephen, along with Cllr Donna Jones and her team at PCC and former Portsmouth South MP Flick Drummond have been incredibly supportive of our project and it was good to seem them at the unveiling along with the many relatives of the boxers commemorated.

My gratitude also to Bob Hind of The News who gave a great speech on the day, and also editor Mark Waldron for his valued assistance.

We look forward to adding to the memorial in due course in order to recognise the incredible achievements of Tony Oakey, the undoubted star of the modern era, and also Joel McIntyre the current light-heavyweight champion of England.

These men are living proof that our fine boxing tradition continues to this day.

I hope the memorial will be enjoyed by many over the years, and my heartfelt thanks to all who made it happen – especially Alver-Stones of Fratton whose craftsmanship is there for all to see.

Many thanks again.

Andrew Fairley

Chandos Rise, Portsmouth