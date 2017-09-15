Letter of the day

I read with extreme interest the article regarding a woman who was fined for having a dog in a Blue Flag car park area on Hayling Island (Woman left in tears after dog walk fine, Aug 25).

It is common knowledge among visitors and residents about the banning of dogs from the area and associated car parks.

Up until now dog walkers have got away with flouting the regulations, as the beach wardens could only advise, and ask people to remove their dogs from the beach.

Many times I have witnessed dog walkers refusing to leave the beach and giving verbal abuse to the wardens.

Dogs on the beach running around off the beach has long been a problem.

Walkers cannot keep an eye on their pets all the time and, let’s face it, the beach is used as a dogs’ toilet.

So, in response to the few who used to refuse to co-operate, stop bleating and banging on about being a ‘victim’.

It’s your choice now; flout the rules, get caught, you get fined!

HR Shergold

Sea Front, Hayling Island